360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal Is Up For A Massive Offer For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now

A good gimbal can take your photoshoot experience to a whole other level. We have something that will enhance your experience and will let you film yourself completely hands-free. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the 360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal. The deals on this device are amazing. You will regret missing out on this amazing opportunity. It will not only make you happy but it makes a great gift for your friends too. Avail the offer right away as it expires in a couple of days.

360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal features

This gimbal uses AI technology and it recognizes your face and will follow you wherever you go. Once it detects your face it starts shooting. It makes a great travel companion and you no longer have to ask strangers to take your pictures. Here are highlights of what the 360° Rotation Smart Object Tracking Gimbal has in store for you:

Take selfies automatically at a fixed time of 3 seconds, no longer ask for help

Phone rotates 360° to follow you & keep you centered in the frame when shooting video or taking pictures

Horizontal orbit rotation, no dead angle to follow automatically

Built-in innovative AI, real-time target tracking shooting function, chase the displacement of objects & automatically captures interesting pictures

Perfect for lectures, sporting events, presentations, group photos, adventure shots, Instagram, Facebook Live, vlogging & more

Important

Powered by 3 AA batteries (NOT included)

Simple operation, fast connecting wireless Bluetooth remote

Works with APAI GENIE app for iOS or Android

It is recommended to use a single scene, with the best tracking effect

Do not move the face/object too fast

Specs

Color: black

Finish: matte

Materials: plastic, electronics

Dimensions: 8"H x 8"L x 4"W

Intelligent shooting

360° rotation: horizontal

Real-time target tracking

Support for: 2.5" to 4" vertically wide mobile phones

Automatic selfie: 3 seconds

Wireless Bluetooth remote

App: APAI GENIE

Manufacturer's 30-day warranty

Compatibility

iOS 10.0 or later

Android 8.1 or later

Includes

Robo 360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal

Charging cable

Manual

Original Price 360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal:

1-Pack/Black: $129.95 I 1-Pack/White: $129.95 I 2-Pack/Black: $259.9 I 2-Pack/White: $259.9 I 2-Pack/1 Black & 1 White: $259.9

Wccftech Discount Price 360° Rotation Smart Object Tracking Gimbal:

1-Pack/Black: $39.99 I 1-Pack/White: $39.99 I 2-Pack/Black: $67.99 I 2-Pack/White: $67.99 I 2-Pack/1 Black & 1 White: $67.99