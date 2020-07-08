360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal Is Up For A Massive Offer For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now
A good gimbal can take your photoshoot experience to a whole other level. We have something that will enhance your experience and will let you film yourself completely hands-free. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the 360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal. The deals on this device are amazing. You will regret missing out on this amazing opportunity. It will not only make you happy but it makes a great gift for your friends too. Avail the offer right away as it expires in a couple of days.
360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal features
This gimbal uses AI technology and it recognizes your face and will follow you wherever you go. Once it detects your face it starts shooting. It makes a great travel companion and you no longer have to ask strangers to take your pictures. Here are highlights of what the 360° Rotation Smart Object Tracking Gimbal has in store for you:
- Take selfies automatically at a fixed time of 3 seconds, no longer ask for help
- Phone rotates 360° to follow you & keep you centered in the frame when shooting video or taking pictures
- Horizontal orbit rotation, no dead angle to follow automatically
- Built-in innovative AI, real-time target tracking shooting function, chase the displacement of objects & automatically captures interesting pictures
- Perfect for lectures, sporting events, presentations, group photos, adventure shots, Instagram, Facebook Live, vlogging & more
Important
- Powered by 3 AA batteries (NOT included)
- Simple operation, fast connecting wireless Bluetooth remote
- Works with APAI GENIE app for iOS or Android
- It is recommended to use a single scene, with the best tracking effect
- Do not move the face/object too fast
Specs
- Color: black
- Finish: matte
- Materials: plastic, electronics
- Dimensions: 8"H x 8"L x 4"W
- Intelligent shooting
- 360° rotation: horizontal
- Real-time target tracking
- Support for: 2.5" to 4" vertically wide mobile phones
- Automatic selfie: 3 seconds
- Wireless Bluetooth remote
- App: APAI GENIE
- Manufacturer's 30-day warranty
Compatibility
- iOS 10.0 or later
- Android 8.1 or later
Includes
- Robo 360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal
- Charging cable
- Manual
Original Price 360° Rotation Smart AI Object Tracking Gimbal:
1-Pack/Black: $129.95 I 1-Pack/White: $129.95 I 2-Pack/Black: $259.9 I 2-Pack/White: $259.9 I 2-Pack/1 Black & 1 White: $259.9
Wccftech Discount Price 360° Rotation Smart Object Tracking Gimbal:
1-Pack/Black: $39.99 I 1-Pack/White: $39.99 I 2-Pack/Black: $67.99 I 2-Pack/White: $67.99 I 2-Pack/1 Black & 1 White: $67.99
