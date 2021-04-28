ROCCAT Introduces the Kone Pro Gaming Mouse Series

ROCCAT has announced the Kone Pro gaming series, which comes in two different color options: black and white. These two different color options enable gamers to buy the mouse that best fits their specific gaming setup. The Kone Pro gaming mouse features a lightweight design, ROCCAT's Titan Switch optical switch, and ROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor. Gamers can preorder this gaming mouse now, and it will be officially on sale on May 16th.

The Kone Pro gaming mouse offers a few fantastic features that can set it apart for FPS gamers and RGB lighting in each mouse button

The design of this gaming mouse utilizes the ROCCAT Bionic shell, which uses a solid yet light honeycomb shell design. The bionic shell design will keep out unwanted dust and dirt while featuring a reduced lightweight. There is configurable RGB lighting in each mouse button, and this lighting can shine through the top panel due to the translucent fade which is featured on each top panel.

This mouse features an iconic ergonomic shape, which has been refined to ensure the highest level of comfort possible during those longer gaming sessions. In addition to this ergonomic shape, this mouse also features the ability to connect through either a wired connection or a wireless connection, using either a Stellar wireless connection or a Bluetooth connection for the Kone Pro Air model. This mouse also features ROCCAT's rapid charging technology, which can give you five hours of playtime in ten minutes of charging.

These gaming mice feature the Titan Optical Switch, which provides a tactile and responsive click with a speed-of-light actuation. This switch is stated to be faster than any mechanical switch while offering twice the durability. This switch can potentially give you a competitive edge during high-action moments.

Both models utilize the Titan Wheel Pro, and This mouse wheel is milled from solid aluminum, which allows it to offer a lightweight design and a solid design. This wheel offers a satisfying scroll and tactile click.

Anyone looking to pre-order should check out ROCCAT's website; the base model features a cost of $79.99, while the Kone Pro Air features a much higher price of $129.99.