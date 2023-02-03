RGT: Radeon RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT, RX 7600 XT and RX 7600 GPU Performance Targets And Specs

As AMD gets ready to roll out the rest of the Radeon RX 7000 family, RGT has revealed the specifications and the tentative performance targets in a video. While RGT has been accurate in the past, we will still mark this post as a rumor until benchmarks get leaked. While AMD has already launched the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT, the Radeon RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT, RX 7600 XT and RX 7600 are still in the pipeline. All information is based on WiP drivers.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT will be targeting the NVIDIA 4070 Ti, while the RX 7700 XT will be targeting the NVIDIA RTX 4070

According to RGT, the RX 7800 XT will be slightly slower than the NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti. This particular card has 60 CUs and a game clock of 2.6 GHz and a boost clock of 2.8 GHz. This means you are looking at a peak FP32 TFLOPs performance of 43 TFLOPs and a sustained TFLOPs performance of 40 TFLOPs. The card will consume only 280W (this is the total board power by the way) and have 16 GB of VRAM across a 256 bit bus. The RX 7700 XT on the other hand will have a peak TFLOPs performance of 32 TFLOPs and a sustained TFLOPs performance of 29.4 TFLOPs. The card will have a TBP of just 225W.

The RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT will have a cache size of 64 MB and 48 MB respectively. RGT also notes that the smaller 54 CU variant has been cancelled.

Up next we have the RX 7600 XT and RX 7600 GPUs. These are the budget offerings from AMD and have historically been the bread and butter of the company's lineup. The RX 7600 XT GPU will have a peak FP32 performance of 23 TFLOPs and a sustained FP32 metric of 20.4 TFLOPs. It will be coupled with a 8GB 128 Bit bus width and sip 180W of total board power. The RX 7600 on the other hand is going to have a peak FP32 TFLOPs metric of 18.6 TFLOPs and a sustained metric of 16.4 TFLOPs. It will consume just 140W of power.

The RX 7600 XT is going to have the performance target of replacing the 6650/6700 XT GPUs while as the RX 7600 will be replacing the 6600 XT and 6650XT cards. Pretty standard, really. Not surprisingly, Navi 33 is going to bee the high volume segment of AMD and they are going to go for mass production in this segment. Depending on the exact quality of silicon you get - mileage could vary. AMD has historically struggled a bit to maintain its boost clocks (NVIDIA typically does not have this problem) so hopefully they will be able to improve upon this with Navi 32 and 33.

