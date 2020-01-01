Rezi Résumé Software Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A Limited Time 94% Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

I attended various lectures on resume making during by college years and I came to learn some very interesting facts. Do you know that even after you have sent in your resume, there is an 80% chance that no one will ever look at it? Heartbreaking isn’t it? There is something that you can do to ensure that your resume is seen by the HR. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Lifetime Subscription of Rezi Résumé Software. The offer will expire soon, so avail it right away.

Rezi Résumé Software Lifetime Subscription features

This software is designed to create resumes that are system optimized and hence increasing your chances of getting a dream career. ATS or the applicant tracking system manages the recruitment process. The Rezi score gives instant feedback on your resume and hence makes your CV one of the best ones out there. Here are highlights of what the deal on the Rezi Résumé Software has to offer:

Build hirable résumés w/ hackable formats for every experience level

Get instant feedback on your résumé

Enjoy more interviews & successful job applications

Get quicker job interviews & offers

System Requirements

Web App works best on Google Chrome

Language options for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows: English

Important Details

Length of access: lifetime

This plan is only available to new users

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Access options: desktop & mobile

Updates included

Terms

Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.

This software is being used by thousands of job seekers all around the world. Users have received interviews from some of the biggest names in the market including Google, Microsoft, Spotify and Airbnb. Get the deal now and become one of these lucky users.

Original Price Rezi Résumé Software Lifetime Subscription: $540

Wccftech Discount Price Rezi Résumé Software Lifetime Subscription: $29

20% off with code 20SAVE20 (expires 1/2)