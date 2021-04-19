Returnal Leaked Trophy List Reveals the Game’s Scope, Reasonable Platinum Requirements
Housemarque’s PS5-exclusive action roguelike Returnal won’t arrive for a few more days, but its full Trophy list has already leaked. The list provides a good idea of Returnal’s scope, hints at the game’s storyline, and ought to make Platinum hunters breathe a sigh of relief as grabbing the game’s top prize doesn’t seem that impossible, particularly by Housemarque standards.
Warning: Needless to say, there are some mild SPOILERS ahead. Back out now if you want to go into Returnal completely fresh!
So, according to Returnal’s Trophy list, the game is split up into 3 acts, which will seemingly task you with exploring six locations and beating five major bosses. The “Sins of the Mother” Trophy also hints main character Selene will likely be dealing with some family trauma as the game progresses. Will she be working through her mommy issues? Or maybe her own failings as a mother? We shall see! You can check out the full Returnal Trophy list, below.
Bronze Trophies
- Atropian Survival – Learn the basics of survival on Atropos
- A Shadow in the Fog – Defeat Phrike
- Ascension – Defeat Ixion
- Trial by Judgement – Defeat Nemesis
- Silence the Song – Defeat Hyperion
- Inner Darkness – Defeat Ophion
- Second Chance – Returned by an artifact
- Cryptic Messages – Scan a Xenoglyph
- Cryptic Translations – Unlock all translation tiers of a Xenoglyph
- Surgical Precision – Perform 5 successful Overloads in a row
- In-Field Training – Complete a daily challenge in Simulation Mode
- Hardened Shell – Achieve 200% Max Integrity
- Risk Assessment – Finish Calculated Risk
- Adrenaline Spike – Achieve maximum Adrenaline Level
- Irreversibly Contaminated – Have 5 Parasites simultaneously
- Eternal Return – Die for the first time
- Alternate Fates – Retrieve 10 Scout Logs
- Welcome Home – Complete the first House sequence
Silver Trophies
- Failed Escape – Finish Act 1
- Last Drive – Finish Act 2
- Adapting to Circumstance – Achieve Weapon Proficiency level 30
- Sins of the Mother – Complete all House sequences
- Visions of the Past – Complete a Xeno-archive set
Gold Trophies
- Past the Ruins – Finish Overgrown Ruins Survey
- Ascending the Mountain – Finish Crimson Wastes Survey
- Through the Forgotten City – Finish Derelict Citadel Survey
- Echoes of the Past – Finish Echoing Ruins Survey
- Frozen in Time – Finish Fractured Wastes Survey
- Submerged in Memories – Finish Abyssal Scar Survey
- White Shadow – Finish Act 3
Platinum Trophy
- Helios – Collect all trophies
Returnal arrives on PS5 on April 30.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 69.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter