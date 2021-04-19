Returnal Leaked Trophy List Reveals the Game’s Scope, Reasonable Platinum Requirements

Housemarque’s PS5-exclusive action roguelike Returnal won’t arrive for a few more days, but its full Trophy list has already leaked. The list provides a good idea of Returnal’s scope, hints at the game’s storyline, and ought to make Platinum hunters breathe a sigh of relief as grabbing the game’s top prize doesn’t seem that impossible, particularly by Housemarque standards.

Warning: Needless to say, there are some mild SPOILERS ahead. Back out now if you want to go into Returnal completely fresh!

So, according to Returnal’s Trophy list, the game is split up into 3 acts, which will seemingly task you with exploring six locations and beating five major bosses. The “Sins of the Mother” Trophy also hints main character Selene will likely be dealing with some family trauma as the game progresses. Will she be working through her mommy issues? Or maybe her own failings as a mother? We shall see! You can check out the full Returnal Trophy list, below.

Bronze Trophies

Atropian Survival – Learn the basics of survival on Atropos

A Shadow in the Fog – Defeat Phrike

Ascension – Defeat Ixion

Trial by Judgement – Defeat Nemesis

Silence the Song – Defeat Hyperion

Inner Darkness – Defeat Ophion

Second Chance – Returned by an artifact

Cryptic Messages – Scan a Xenoglyph

Cryptic Translations – Unlock all translation tiers of a Xenoglyph

Surgical Precision – Perform 5 successful Overloads in a row

In-Field Training – Complete a daily challenge in Simulation Mode

Hardened Shell – Achieve 200% Max Integrity

Risk Assessment – Finish Calculated Risk

Adrenaline Spike – Achieve maximum Adrenaline Level

Irreversibly Contaminated – Have 5 Parasites simultaneously

Eternal Return – Die for the first time

Alternate Fates – Retrieve 10 Scout Logs

Welcome Home – Complete the first House sequence

Silver Trophies

Failed Escape – Finish Act 1

Last Drive – Finish Act 2

Adapting to Circumstance – Achieve Weapon Proficiency level 30

Sins of the Mother – Complete all House sequences

Visions of the Past – Complete a Xeno-archive set

Gold Trophies

Past the Ruins – Finish Overgrown Ruins Survey

Ascending the Mountain – Finish Crimson Wastes Survey

Through the Forgotten City – Finish Derelict Citadel Survey

Echoes of the Past – Finish Echoing Ruins Survey

Frozen in Time – Finish Fractured Wastes Survey

Submerged in Memories – Finish Abyssal Scar Survey

White Shadow – Finish Act 3

Platinum Trophy

Helios – Collect all trophies

Returnal arrives on PS5 on April 30.