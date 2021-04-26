Respawn Wins Oscar for Medal of Honor Documentary, Is Working on New IP

Respawn Entertainment just became the first Academy Award-winning game developer in history with the Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond documentary Colette.

One of a series of live-action shorts developed alongside the game, Colette features a French resistance fighter as she confronts the painful memories of her early life. You can watch it on The Guardian's YouTube channel.

Nintendo President Wants the Company to Create New Game Series

We're over the moon about Colette's Best Documentary (Short Subject) #Oscars win tonight! From Vince, Peter, and all of us at Respawn, we are humbled and honored. Thank you. And if you haven't seen the film, you can watch it for free here: https://t.co/CxwNGWMOXv — Respawn (@Respawn) April 26, 2021

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond itself didn't exactly turn out to be as good as other games made by Respawn, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends. Chris wrote in his review:

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond isn't the return to the series that I would have hoped. As a VR game is has a lot to offer, the gameplay is engaging, the missions varied, and both the single-player and multiplayer can be fun to play. However, the story is woefully mismanaged, with a cast of mostly unlikeable and unsympathetic characters - a tragedy when it comes with an incredibly powerful piece of work in the form of the gallery, a collection of documentaries and interviews with veterans of the war.

Apex Legends continues to do wonders for Respawn, however, as the developer recently celebrated the game's 100 million players milestone. Even Titanfall 2 has just broken a new concurrent player record on Steam (16,958) thanks to a combination of discounts and the upcoming Apex Legends season featuring lots of Titanfall themes.

Respawn also appears to be working on a brand new IP, as highlighted by this job recruitment post.