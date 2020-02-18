Respawn Admits Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Could Have Used Extra Time in the Oven

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has enjoyed great success overall, both financially with almost eight million units sold and critically as the game garnered lots of praise from the press. In fact, it got the 'Adventure Game of the Year' prize at the D.I.C.E. 2020 Awards last week in Las Vegas.

That said, some people experienced technical bugs and issues when playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In an interview with USgamer right after taking the D.I.C.E. 2020 award, Respawn founder/CEO Chris Zampella and Game Director Stig Asmussen both admitted the game was perhaps a bit rushed.

Zampella: Yeah, it was a conversation that we had and we decided that we wanted the game out there, we wanted to get it, you know, being out for the holiday. It's a game that really fits that timeframe. Asmussen: I think we're in a situation [where] we're trying to build a game for several different systems and we wanted to hit a date, obviously. We all look at it, and earnestly we feel like we could, if we had a little bit more time, it would've been better. But at the same time, we could play through it. It was good and we felt like fans were going to like it.

Surely Respawn was under a lot of pressure from both Electronic Arts and Disney to release Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in November, right in the middle of The Mandalorian's first season and about a month before the release of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.

Still, as said before, the game wasn't meaningfully hurt by the lack of a delay. Here's what Francesco said in our review:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is yet another excellent game developed by Respawn. With its excellent story, charming characters, engaging platforming and combat mechanics, the game is a must-buy for any self-respecting Star Wars fan, despite a lack of innovation which doesn't truly harm the experience as a whole.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order doesn't have any announced DLC yet, but given its success, it might be just a matter of time.