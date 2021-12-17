Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 2 PC and More Received Minor Performance Patches

Resident Evil Village and other entries in the series available on Steam have received minor performance patches, Capcom confirmed.

The Resident Evil Village patch, according to the official notes, fixes issues related to in-game option selection and some text issues and sadly makes no mention of fixing the stuttering issues that the game has had since its launch.

The Game Awards 2021 Winners: It Takes Two Steals GOTY, Forza Horizon 5 Ties for Most Wins

[Steam] The following updates will be made to the Steam version of the game. - Fix issues related to in-game option selection.

- Correct option text for some languages.

The Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 updates seem a bit more substantial, as they improve stability on certain GPUs. Unfortunately, the patch notes don't elaborate any further, so we do not know what exactly has been changed and what are the real benefits of the patches.

It's a shame that the stuttering and performance issues of the PC version of Resident Evil Village have yet to be fixed, as the game is one of the best survival-horror games released in recent times, and one of Capcom's finest titles, as highlighted by Nate in his review.

Resident Evil Village is a wild, thrilling ride across seemingly every horror genre and idea that happened to pass through the mad minds at Capcom. Not every aspect of the game is perfect, but its highs are very high and solid core mechanics and excellent presentation hold the grisly patchwork together. You may survive Village, but your thoughts will linger there long after you’ve escaped.

Resident Evil Village, as well as Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are now available on PC and consoles worldwide.