Resident Evil Resistance Reveals New Maps and Villains, Including Albert Wesker’s Sister

Capcom has revealed some new details about Resident Evil Resistance, the standalone asymmetric multiplayer game that ships along with the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake. For those who haven’t been keeping up, Resistance pits four survivors against a single mastermind, and Capcom has unveiled two more villains players will be able to choose from – Albert Wesker’s “sister” Alex Wesker, and Umbrella Corp. co-founder Ozwell E. Spencer. Scope out our new masterminds in the header image above -- here’s some more detail about them.

Alex Wesker from Resident Evil Revelations 2 she employs a more indirect means to achieve her goals. As a villain who enjoys putting her subjects through psychological horrors and experiments, she makes the perfect Mastermind. Alex’s play style puts an emphasis on using traps, while also manipulating the map to slow Survivors down with roadblocks and enhanced zombies. As if these were not intimidating enough, when Alex gets really serious, she can call upon a vicious carnivorous plant called Yateveo. This stationary bioweapon might not move, but in the right place it’s a powerful obstruction that keeps Survivors from their objective of escaping.

Ozwell E. Spencer has been a shadowy antagonist in the Resident Evil series, letting others do his dirty work. As the fourth Mastermind of Resident Evil Resistance, Ozwell is taking a more hands-on approach. Enjoying his position as one of Umbrella Corporation's founders, Ozwell uses the company's cutting edge technology to torment Survivors. Unlike other Masterminds who summon controllable bioweapons (like Alex Wesker's Yateveo, Annette Birkin's G-Birkin and Daniel Fabron's Tyrant), Ozwell instead generates a Disintegration Field that severely damages any Survivor who haplessly passes through it.

Capcom has also revealed two new maps, Casino and Abandoned Park. You can check out some screenshots of the new maps in the gallery, below.

Casino: An entertainment facility for thrill seekers… and insidious Masterminds. Its still-operating slot machines and chips strewn across the floor tell the eerie tale of how hastily it was deserted during the collapse of Raccoon City.

Abandoned Park: A horror-themed park located on the outskirts of Raccoon City. It too was left abandoned when zombies and bioweapons overran Raccoon City. Now, monsters both real and imagined now patiently await visitors.

Interesting to see the Resident Evil: Revelations spinoff series getting some love in the form of Alex Wesker and the Casino map, which looks very similar to an area in the first Revelations. I've always thought the Revelations games were underappreciated, so bring on more stuff from them I say!

Resident Evil Resistance launches as a package with Resident Evil 3 on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on April 3.