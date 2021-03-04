Resident Evil 9 Has Reportedly Been in Development Since 2018, But Don’t Expect it Soon

Resident Evil Village (aka Resident Evil 8) isn’t even out yet, but Capcom is rumored to already be working on Resident Evil 9. In fact, it may have been in the works for quite some time. This latest info comes courtesy of Dusk Golem, who’s had the goods about a number of recent RE titles. During a Twitter discussion about Capcom’s busy slate of announced and rumored Resident Evil games, Dusk Golem mentioned there was a point in 2018 where the company had a whopping six RE titles in development simultaneously, including Resident Evil 9.

Wait until you find out that there was a period of time that RE:2, RE:3, RE8, Outrage, RE:4 & RE9 were all in development at the exact same time (late 2018). https://t.co/UMzFRSK7mt — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 3, 2021

Dusk Golem has spoke often of the Resident Evil 4 remake and Resident Evil Outrage (likely a codename for a Switch timed-exclusive title – possibly RE Revelations 3), but this is the first time they’ve broached the topic of Resident Evil 9. Obviously any information at all about a new core RE game is going to get fans excited, but Dusk Golem says there’s not much to talk about now, as the game probably won’t be launching until at least 2024.

Yes, but don't expect it anytime soon. I literally cannot see it releasing before 2024. To the point it's actually not worth even talking about right now, anything could happen to it in dev, from the whole thing being rebooted (it's happened a lot in the RE series). https://t.co/mKCUFEgTNH — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 3, 2021

If Resident Evil 9 comes out in 2024, that means it will end up having a six-year development cycle, but as is becoming increasingly clear, Capcom likes to keep a lot of things simmering at once. They spend a long time planning, tinkering, and sometimes rebooting, RE games before they finally release them. So, take this with a grain of salt, but a 2024 release isn’t out of the realm of possibility. According to the most recent leaks and rumors, Resident Evil Outrage will launch in either late 2021 or early 2022, and the Resident Evil 4 remake is likely a 2023 game.

One thing we know for sure, is that Resident Evil Village launches on May 7 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. You can check out my impressions of the game’s “Maiden” demo here.