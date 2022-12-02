Resident Evil 4 – Ultimate HD Edition Features Fully Functional Tyrant

Resident Evil 4 - Ultra HD Edition features a fully functional Tyrant that is set to expand the game's modding possibilities further.

As reported by emoose on Twitter, the latest version of the fourth entry in the survival-horror series by CAPCOM features a Tyrant model lifted from Resident Evil Remake as well as functional AI that can be activated with only a tiny change. This had been known for a while, but it was not unknown that it could be activated.

Seems Tyrant AI & data from REmake was leftover inside RE4 UHD, is able to be activated with only 8 bytes changed in memory: pic.twitter.com/gHV3AWum0T — emoose (@_emoose_) December 1, 2022

While new discoveries are being made in the original version of the game, CAPCOM is hard at work on the Resident Evil 4 remake, which will launch on March 24th, 2023, on PC and consoles.

This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game. We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard.

Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Racoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the president of the United States. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers. And the curtain rises on this story of grueling survival horror and rescue.