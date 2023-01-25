Resident Evil 4 Remake New Gorgeous Screenshots Showcase The Castle

New Resident Evil 4 remake screenshots were shared online, showcasing the gorgeous recreation of what is not only one of the most iconic locations in the game but also one of the entire survival-horror series developed by CAPCOM.

The new screenshots, which were shared on Twitter by the Resident Evil Portal Official profile, showcase the Castle. Needless to say, they look amazing, further confirming how CAPCOM is doing an amazing job recreating what is one of the most popular entries in its series ever.

We're just two months away from the release of Resident Evil 4! Here is some of the art that is being shown as the setting for #RE4. What will happen at this place?

We're just two months away from the release of Resident Evil 4! Here is some of the art that is being shown as the setting for #RE4. What will happen at this place?

I can't wait for its launch!

Speaking of famous, or rather infamous, Resident Evil 4's location, the Island section will be returning in the upcoming remake, as confirmed by Director Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, who also talked about the development team was split into three to focus on specific sections of the game.

“Our approach was quite granular. Rather than saying, 'Oh, this is a bit that we struggled to make in the original due to technological limitations that we can now perfect,' we took a hundred individual small elements that made up the original gameplay experience and remake and polished those building blocks. [...] This remake is very much the sum of many parts.”

Resident Evil 4 remake launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on March 24th, 2023 worldwide.

Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City. Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been sent to rescue the president's kidnapped daughter. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals. And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and grueling horror where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect.