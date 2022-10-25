Menu
Redfall Showcases its Intimidating Vamps and Stylish Environments in a New Trailer

Nathan Birch
Oct 25, 2022, 06:48 PM EDT
Redfall

Redfall has fallen off the radar somewhat following it’s delay into 2023, but Microsoft and Arkane Studios are stirring up some hype with a fresh trailer. This one largely focuses on the game’s titular town, which definitely has that trademark colorful Arkane look to it. We also get a peek at some new vampires, including the guy above with a decidedly Jack-Skellington-like appearance. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Looking good! Reminder, while co-op is a big feature for Redfall, Arkane is promising it can also be a more traditional immersive action-adventure if you choose to play solo. Haven’t been keeping up with Redfall? Here’s the game’s official description…

"The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the vampires’ appearance. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry."

  • Redfall blends single and multiplayer options seamlessly -  Venture into the darkness alone or to squad-up for up to four player co-op. Teammates can try different hero loadouts and combine their strengths to find creative solutions to the vampire apocalypse. You will collect an arsenal of specialized weaponry and customize your character with unique upgrades and abilities to suit your playstyle for guns blazing, stealth combat, and everything in-between.
  • Choose your squad - Created by science experiments gone wrong and gifted with psychic abilities, Redfall’s vampires will challenge you and your squad to get creative. You will choose from a team of diverse heroes – each with their own character-specific abilities – to overcome the vampire legion and their brood of maniacal followers.

Redfall launches on PC and Xbox Series X/S sometime in the first half of 2023.

