This Red Dead Revolver Unreal Engine 5 Concept Showcase With Screen Space Ray Tracing, Lumen and Nanite is Making us Nostalgic

Red Dead fans behold - a brand-new Red Dead Revolver Unreal Engine 5 Showcase has been released and it will make you nostalgic.

Created by Youtuber 'Teaserplay', this concept fan creation shows a recreation of the first Red Dead installment running in Epic's new game engine, complete with a Screen Space Ray Traced Global Illumination shader, Unreal Engine 5's new Lumen, and Nanite tech. The results are spectacular (as well as the used music in this video), and we urge Red Dead fans to check out the new Unreal Engine 5 showcase below.

This new video has us hoping for a proper next-gen remake of the Red Dead games. Of course, this is only an unofficial fan concept trailer, but recent rumors suggest that Rockstar Games is currently working on a remaster of Red Dead Redemption alongside a next-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2.

As said, Red Dead Revolver is the first installment in the Red Dead franchise and was released back in 2004 for PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox.