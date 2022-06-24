This Red Dead Revolver Unreal Engine 5 Concept Showcase With Screen Space Ray Tracing, Lumen and Nanite is Making us Nostalgic
Red Dead fans behold - a brand-new Red Dead Revolver Unreal Engine 5 Showcase has been released and it will make you nostalgic.
Created by Youtuber 'Teaserplay', this concept fan creation shows a recreation of the first Red Dead installment running in Epic's new game engine, complete with a Screen Space Ray Traced Global Illumination shader, Unreal Engine 5's new Lumen, and Nanite tech. The results are spectacular (as well as the used music in this video), and we urge Red Dead fans to check out the new Unreal Engine 5 showcase below.
This new video has us hoping for a proper next-gen remake of the Red Dead games. Of course, this is only an unofficial fan concept trailer, but recent rumors suggest that Rockstar Games is currently working on a remaster of Red Dead Redemption alongside a next-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2.
As said, Red Dead Revolver is the first installment in the Red Dead franchise and was released back in 2004 for PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox.
Story
Our story begins in the late 1880s. There is no Red Dead Revolver, just Red, a young kid living with his family on the western frontier. His family strikes gold-strikes it rich in fact-but it is not long before news of their good fortune reaches the ears of General Diego, a rogue Mexican general, who sends his bandits on a mission to massacre Red's family and steal their gold.
Red's family is slaughtered before his eyes, his mother burned, his father shot down. Red has only revenge on his mind. He quickly picks up his dad's gun - which fell into the fire - burning his hand and leaving an imprint as a permanent scar and reminder of what happened. But he gets off a single shot, hitting one of the bandits in the arm as they ride off.
Now, many years later as a man, Red's prepares to act on his lifelong thirst for revenge.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 28.2
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter