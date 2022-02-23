Red Dead Redemption Remastered With Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing Preset at 4K Resolution Is a Sight to Behold

An official Red Dead Redemption remaster is nowhere on the horizon, but we can get a decent idea of how it would look complete with ray tracing thanks to a new video that has been shared online this week.

The new video, put together by Digital Dreams, showcases the game running at 4K resolution and with the Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing preset via the RPCS3 emulator. The video also provides a quick comparison with the preset on and off, highlighting the changes it brings.

God of War Looks Better Than Ever With Ray Tracing, Increased FOV and Camera Mod in New 8K Video

Red Dead Redemption was originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2010 and was never ported to PC or any other console. The game stars John Marston, who also appears in the sequel, as he is sent across the American frontier to bring in some of the remaining members of Dutch's gang.

America, early 1900's. The era of the cowboy is coming to an end. When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is sent across the American frontier to help bring the rule of law. Experience intense gun battles, dramatic train robberies, bounty hunting and duels during a time of violent change. Red Dead Redemption is an epic battle for survival in a beautiful open world as John Marston struggles to bury his blood-stained past, one man at a time. Developed by Rockstar San Diego, the game is now available worldwide for Xbox 360 and PlayStation3 computer entertainment system.

Red Dead Redemption is now available on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 worldwide.