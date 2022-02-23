Red Dead Redemption Remastered With Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing Preset at 4K Resolution Is a Sight to Behold

By Francesco De Meo
Red Dead Redemption

An official Red Dead Redemption remaster is nowhere on the horizon, but we can get a decent idea of how it would look complete with ray tracing thanks to a new video that has been shared online this week.

The new video, put together by Digital Dreams, showcases the game running at 4K resolution and with the Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing preset via the RPCS3 emulator. The video also provides a quick comparison with the preset on and off, highlighting the changes it brings.

Red Dead Redemption was originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2010 and was never ported to PC or any other console. The game stars John Marston, who also appears in the sequel, as he is sent across the American frontier to bring in some of the remaining members of Dutch's gang.

Red Dead Redemption is now available on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 worldwide.

