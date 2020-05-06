Red Dead Redemption 2 New PC Update Improves Texture Rendering, Increases Max Range of TAA Sharpening Settings and More

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 PC update has been released online, introducing improvements and bug fixes.

The 1.19 update introduces improved texture rendering at medium and high settings, showing a higher level of texture details without impacting frame rate as well as increased maximum range of the TAA Sharpening graphics settings.

Improved texture rendering at the Medium and High quality settings. The game will now show a higher level of texture detail without impacting framerate or requiring more system resources

Increased the maximum range of the TAA Sharpening graphics setting. Players can now make the game appear less blurry and match the quality available with external driver solutions

Fixed an issue that caused some system configurations to misreport the amount of free video memory available for the game to use

Fixed caching issues that caused graphical issues and missing UI that occurred after upgrading a system’s graphics card

Also fixed a rendering issue with shimmering/flickering textures near campfires when Parallax Occlusion Mapping was set to Ultra quality

Fixed a lighting issue that caused blocky shadow textures around the player. These textures could occur on some systems while Parallax Occlusion Mapping was set to Ultra quality

Several issues have also been fixed by the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 update, including fixes for several random crashes that occurred in both single-player mode and Red Dead Online. You can find the full update notes on the Rockstar Support website.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.