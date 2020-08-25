Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.23 Brings Stability, PC-Specific Fixes

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 update has been released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, bringing some new fixes to the game.

Update 1.23 introduces a few general stability and security fixes as well as some connection issues fixes and some PC-specific fixes. You can find the full update notes below.

General stability and security fixes

Fixed a number of connection issues

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to buy the Horned Variant Bow with Gold despite already owning it

Also fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to enter Single Player or Multiplayer gameplay after a crash on PC

Fixed an issue that resulted in abrupt changes to the time of day on PC

Red Dead Redemption 2 originally released in 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and the following year on PC. The game is among the finest open-world games ever released, and a more than worthy sequel to the original game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 may not be perfect, but its minor shortcomings are like tiny blemishes on a stunningly beautiful face. In a way, they only serve as a reminder of how this world isn't made for perfection. Every single aspect of the game will put you into the very shoes of an outlaw roaming America with his gang as they try to escape the law long enough to make the money needed to disappear for good. It's an epic, memorable and engrossing tale which also elevates the open world genre to new heights with the brand new interaction system, a cast of unforgettable characters and a ton of high-quality content to play for a long time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.