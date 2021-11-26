Red Dead Redemption 2 Continues to Be One of the Best Looking Games With ReShade Ray Tracing in New 8K Video

Red Dead Redemption 2 may have been released a few years back, but the open-world game developed by Rockstar Games continues to be one of the best-looking games available on the market.

The game can even be made to look even better, as showcased by German modder Digital Dreams in a new 8K resolution video. In the video, the game runs at max settings and with the Beyond all Limits ray tracing ReShade preset.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.