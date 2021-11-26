Red Dead Redemption 2 Continues to Be One of the Best Looking Games With ReShade Ray Tracing in New 8K Video
Red Dead Redemption 2 may have been released a few years back, but the open-world game developed by Rockstar Games continues to be one of the best-looking games available on the market.
The game can even be made to look even better, as showcased by German modder Digital Dreams in a new 8K resolution video. In the video, the game runs at max settings and with the Beyond all Limits ray tracing ReShade preset.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.
Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.
Now featuring additional Story Mode content and a fully-featured Photo Mode, Red Dead Redemption 2 also includes free access to the shared living world of Red Dead Online, where players take on an array of roles to carve their own unique path on the frontier as they track wanted criminals as a Bounty Hunter, create a business as a Trader, unearth exotic treasures as a Collector or run an underground distillery as a Moonshiner and much more.
