Red Dead Redemption 2 Freecam Mod Allows Better Look At The Game’s Beautiful Environment

Red Dead Redemption 2 features extremely beautiful locations and a new mod that has been released today gives players to change to get a much better look at them than normally possible.

The new Freecam mod, developed by Evil Blunt, allows players to control the camera freely. The mod has some small issues as of now, but it works as intended for the most part.

A free moving camera for Red Dead Redemption 2. Known Issues When moving the camera, it disables the anti-aliasing (not sure why). My guess is because it’s a created camera with no settings applied to it, there’s a native somewhere to help fix this but it is unknown at the moment.

A new video showing what can be done with the mod has also been shared, and you can take a look at it below.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been originally released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last year, before getting released on PC earlier this month on the Epic Games Store. The PC version, unfortunately, still suffers from some issues, but the actual game is still as good as it is on consoles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 may not be perfect, but its minor shortcomings are like tiny blemishes on a stunningly beautiful face. In a way, they only serve as a reminder of how this world isn't made for perfection. Every single aspect of the game will put you into the very shoes of an outlaw roaming America with his gang as they try to escape the law long enough to make the money needed to disappear for good. It's an epic, memorable and engrossing tale which also elevates the open world genre to new heights with the brand new interaction system, a cast of unforgettable characters and a ton of high-quality content to play for a long time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.