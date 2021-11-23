Red Dead Redemption 2 Bullet Time Mod Introduces New Gameplay Mechanic

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 mod that has been shared online today introduces a very cool new mechanic inspired by Max Payne and The Matrix franchise.

The Bullet Time mod introduces a bullet time mechanic that slows down time every time Arthur aims, allowing players to dodge bullets. The bullet time mechanic activates in both third person and first person aiming.

Features: Use "bullet time" from Chapter 1 (no auto activation/deactivation)

No aimbot & no fatal/critical region highlight (wildlife still highlighted?)

Dead Eye manual tagging still works but becomes useless

No timeout as long as the gun is being aimed and the dead eye core isn't drained completely

VFX have been toned down a bit

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Bullet Time mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.