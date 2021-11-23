Red Dead Redemption 2 Bullet Time Mod Introduces New Gameplay Mechanic
A new Red Dead Redemption 2 mod that has been shared online today introduces a very cool new mechanic inspired by Max Payne and The Matrix franchise.
The Bullet Time mod introduces a bullet time mechanic that slows down time every time Arthur aims, allowing players to dodge bullets. The bullet time mechanic activates in both third person and first person aiming.
Features:
- Use "bullet time" from Chapter 1 (no auto activation/deactivation)
- No aimbot & no fatal/critical region highlight (wildlife still highlighted?)
- Dead Eye manual tagging still works but becomes useless
- No timeout as long as the gun is being aimed and the dead eye core isn't drained completely
- VFX have been toned down a bit
The Red Dead Redemption 2 Bullet Time mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.
Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.
Now featuring additional Story Mode content and a fully-featured Photo Mode, Red Dead Redemption 2 also includes free access to the shared living world of Red Dead Online, where players take on an array of roles to carve their own unique path on the frontier as they track wanted criminals as a Bounty Hunter, create a business as a Trader, unearth exotic treasures as a Collector or run an underground distillery as a Moonshiner and much more.