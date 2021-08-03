Realme Announces MagDart as Android’s Answer to MagSafe

Just a few minutes after it leaked, Realme decided to go ahead and announce its first magnetic charging station called MagDart, and it simply is their take on MagSafe. However, it is a lot more impressive in a way than Apple's MagSafe tops at 15-watt. MagDart, however, can go as high as 50-watts, and just like MagSafe, you are looking at magnets that are integrated into the back of the phone to keep the wireless charger in place. MagDart's magnetic force is set to 5N, which allows it to hold objects that are up to 0.5 kg in weight.

To reduce the heat while charging, the Realme MagDart also utilizes an extra-large low impedance copper coil to achieve a higher heat conversion efficiency.

Realme is Working on a MagSafe Like Charger Called MagDart

The 50-watt MagDart charter comes with an active air cooling system that can keep the mainboard and coil temperature at appropriate levels. Realme has claimed that the new wireless charger is just as fast as the 50-watt SuperDart charger and should take 54 minutes to fully charge a 4,500 mAh battery from 0 to 100%

However, Realme has also introduced a 15-watt MagDart charger that is made for "quiet charging." The charger itself is just 3.99mm thick, and Realme claims that it will only take around 90 minutes to charge a 4,500 mAh battery fully. Realme has also said that their 15-watt MagDart charger offers faster speeds than Apple's MagSafe charger because it has a separated coil and board design.

Last but not least, the company has also introduced a new power bank that comes with magnetic wireless charging. The MagDart power bank features a compact and lightweight design that will make it extremely easy to lug around. To start the charging, snap the power bank on the back of your phone. Realme has also introduced a MagDart case for the flagship Realme GT, a MagDart Wallet with an aluminum foldable stand, and a MagDart Beauty Light with a flip-up ring light for selfies.

The first phone that will be supporting Realme MagDart technology is a concept phone called Realme Flash. However, we are still waiting to see if there will ever be a commercial version of the phone or it is just going to remain a concept.

We would also like other companies to jump in and start creating their own technologies.