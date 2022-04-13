Lambda Labs & Razer create the Lambda Tensorbook, a laptop dedicated for machine learning

In cooperation with Razer, Lambda unleashed the new Lambda Tensorbook, hailed as the world's most powerful laptop conceived for deep learning, available with Linux and Lambda's deep learning software. The new notebook with the Lambda GPU Cloud installed provides engineers with the necessary software tools and compute performance they need to develop, train, and sample deep learning models locally.

The Razer & Lambda Tensorbook presents a powerful mobile workstation to tackle deep learning projects remotely with the company's software and technology packages.

Since its launch in 2012, Lambda has quickly become the de-facto deep learning infrastructure provider for the world's leading research and engineering teams. These teams use Lambda's GPU clusters, servers, workstations, and cloud instances to train neural networks for cancer detection, autonomous aircraft, drug discovery, self-driving cars, etc. Thousands of businesses and organizations use Lambda, including all of the top five tech companies, 97 percent of the top research universities in the U.S., including MIT and Caltech, and the Department of Defense.

Most ML engineers don’t have a dedicated GPU laptop, which forces them to use shared resources on a remote machine, slowing down their development cycle. When you’re stuck SSHing into a remote server, you don’t have any of your local data or code and even have a hard time demoing your model to colleagues. The Razer x Lambda Tensorbook solves this. It’s pre-installed with PyTorch and TensorFlow and lets you quickly train and demo your models: all from a local GUI interface. No more SSH! — Stephen Balaban, CEO and co-founder, Lambda

The laptop offers elegant, high-performance hardware from Razer and is graphically powered by the NVIDIA RTX 3080. The new Tensorbook comes prepared out-of-the-box with a complete software environment directly from Lambda, including Ubuntu Linux added with the Lambda Stack for training extensive workloads no matter the location. The laptop is also compatible with TensorFlow, PyTorch, cuDNN, CUDA, and other ML frameworks and tools.

“Razer’s experience in developing high-performance products for both gamers and creators has been a crucial building block for the Lambda Tensorbook, a deep learning system for engineers,” “The shared customer obsession is what drove us to collaborate with Lambda in developing this powerful, specialized device. We can’t wait to see the amazing breakthroughs that will be made by engineers and researchers while using a Tensorbook.” — Travis Furst, Head of Razer’s Laptop Division

Specifications for the new Tensorbook include:

Hardware

15.6” 2560x1440 165Hz display

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU with 16GB VRAM

Intel i7-11800 Processor (8 cores, 2.3GHz to 4.6GHz)

64GB DDR4 memory

2 TB SSD storage

Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1 ports

Slim 4.4 lb aluminum unibody chassis

1080p webcam

Software

Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS (Microsoft Windows dual boot optional)

Lambda Stack with PyTorch, TensorFlow, CUDA, cuDNN, and NVIDIA Drivers

One year of Lambda engineering support

If you are interested in knowing more about the new Tensorbook and customization options, please visit lambdalabs.com. Tensorbook models start at $3,499.

Source: Lambda Labs