Razer Introduces the Razer Ornata V2: A Keyboard That Uses Razer’s Hybrid Key Switches

Razer introduces the Razer Ornata V2 gaming keyboard, and this keyboard features some fantastic features, including utilizing Razer's Hybrid Mecha-Membrane technology, Razer Chroma RGB lighting effects, and a Multi-function Digital Wheel and a Media Keys. These features make the Razer Ornata V2 gaming keyboard a perfect choice if you are looking for a new gaming keyboard that includes RGB lighting as well as a great ergonomic wrist rest.

The Razer Ornata V2 gaming keyboard makes use of Razer's fantastic Hybrid Mecha-Membrane technology while offering some fantastic lighting options!

The Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard makes use of Razers Hybrid Mecha-Membrane technology; this technology combines the clicky feedback that is often supplied by a mechanical keyboard with the cushioned feel of a conventional membrane keyboard. This technology is perfect for gamers who love the sound from a mechanical keyboard but love the feeling that the standard membrane keyboards offer gamers.

This updated keyboard also features a multi-function digital wheel and media keys to make changing or pausing a song even easier. The Digital wheel, using Razer's software, is able to change everything from brightness to volume, making it a perfect addition to any gamer's keyboard.

For lighting, this keyboard offers not only three new lighting effects but also more games that are integrated to allow for special lighting effects specific to those games. The three new lighting effects are Ambient Awareness, Audio Meter, and Wheel.

The Audio Meter preset reacts to sounds played by your computer and changed the color from green to red, all customizable, depending on how loud that sound is. While the Ambient awareness preset takes a section of your screen and tries to copy the brightness of that screen, sadly, it seems only offers this in the color white at the moment.

The newest update for Razer Chroma also added new game titles that are supported in these titles include everything from Fortnite to FFXIV to Black Desert Online, and If buyers want to see a full list before they buy this keyboard, check that list out here.

This fantastic keyboard is available now on Razer's website store and is currently priced at $99.99.