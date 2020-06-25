Razer Blade 15 With i7-9750H, 144Hz Display, Thunderbolt 3, & More Gets a Massive $500 Price Cut

A discount is always a rarity on a Razer product, but when it’s a $500 price cut on the Blade 15, then you should definitely check it out. Thankfully, it’s not a watered-down version of the Razer Blade 15 because the model listed on Amazon is pretty darn impressive in terms of hardware and costs just $1,099. For this price, you get an i7-9750H, which is a 6-core processor with a maximum Turbo Boost going up to 4.50GHz. For an all-core boost, the Razer Blade 15 can reach 4.00GHz to maximize performance in lots of applications.

The Razer Blade 15 also has 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is upgradeable, in case you were wondering. There’s 256GB of PCIe NVMe storage, which is also removable and considering how cheap ultra-fast PCIe NVMe SSDs have become, this isn’t going to be a problem for many buyers out there. The Razer Blade 15 also comes with a 144Hz 1080p panel and the GTX 1660 Ti GPU is more than enough to play competitive titles and high-graphics one at the best possible visual settings available.

There are multiple ports available on the Razer Blade 15 too, including a Thunderbolt 3 port with which you can connect an external GPU if you want to obtain more graphical performance down the road. You also get that CNC aluminum unibody design that’s a hallmark of Razer’s high-end gaming notebooks. In short, you don’t just get a powerful machine that’s portable, it looks and feels good at the same time.

For $1,099, we feel that if you’re in the market for a solid, durable machine that can play the latest gaming titles, and do a variety of other tasks, the Razer Blade 15 is an excellent option for you.