Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Performance Solid Across All Visual Modes, Rifts Do Cause Dips

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches tomorrow, and it looks to be an impressive technical showcase of the PS5’s power, but just how solid is it really? Well, the folks at YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits have put the game to the test, and their findings are indeed impressive. You can check out the full video below, if you’ve got around 15 minutes to spare.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart offers three visual options – Fidelity Mode, Performance Mode, and Ray Tracing Performance Mode. All three modes offer essentially the same experience in terms of world detail and effects, with resolution, framerate, and ray tracing being the only things differentiating them. Fidelity Mode offers ray tracing and a locked 4K (achieved using various upscaling techniques) at 30fps, Performance Mode drops ray tracing and features dynamic 4K resolution that can drop as low as 1440p (1800p average) at 60fps, and RT Performance Mode offers ray tracing and dynamic resolution that can drop as low as 1080p (1440p average) at 60fps.

Testing shows all visual modes maintain their target FPS nearly all the time, although there are small dips of up to 5 frames in some scenarios, specifically a) during some cutscenes, and b) when going through one of the larger rifts that transport Ratchet to a new world. Since you’re not really playing the game during these moments, these small dips shouldn’t have much, if any, effect on your experience.

Still not sure if you’ll be grabbing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart tomorrow? You may want to check out the game’s launch trailer and our own Chris Wray’s very positive review…

Through outstanding storytelling, exquisite visuals, and gripping gameplay, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart proves to be an engaging, fun, funny, and thoroughly enjoyable return to the series. It also offers the introduction to two brand new characters that could arguably be the protagonists of their own spin-off. For fans and new players alike, this is a game I would recommend for everybody and a true showing of the sort of titles we should expect for the new generation.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart dimension hops on PS5 tomorrow (June 11).