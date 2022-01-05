Rainbow Six Extraction PC Requirements Revealed, Ultra Settings Won’t Come Cheap
Ubisoft Montreal’s long-delayed Rainbow Six Extraction finally arrives later this month, and now we know what kind of PC setup you’ll need to get the most out of the game. For the most part, the requirements aren’t too demanding, although you’re going to need a fully tuned-up rig to play on Ultra settings – an i9 or Ryzen 7 and an RTX 3080 or RX 6800XT. Then again, maybe that won’t really be unnecessary, as we recently found out the game will support DLSS.
Anyways, here are your Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements, from Low to Ultra:
Low 1080p
- CPU: Intel i5-4460 // AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB // AMD RX 560 4GB
- RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 85GB
High 1080p
- CPU: Intel i7-4790 // AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB // AMD RX 580 8GB
- RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 85GB
High 1440p
- CPU: Intel i5-8400 // AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB // AMD RX 5600CT 6GB
- RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 85GB
Ultra 2160p
- CPU: Intel i9-9900K // AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB // AMD RX 6800XT 16GB
- RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)
Beyond the already-announced DLSS, here’s a rundown of the exclusive features folks playing Rainbow Six Extraction on PC will get…
PC Special Features
- Uncapped frame rate
- Vulkan API support
- Multi-Monitor & Widescreen support
- NVIDIA DLSS support
- NVIDIA Reflex support for low latency gameplay
- In-depth customization options
- In-game benchmark for performance analysis
Rainbow Six Extraction arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on January 20, 2022. You can get some details on its post-launch content here.
