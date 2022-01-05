Rainbow Six Extraction PC Requirements Revealed, Ultra Settings Won’t Come Cheap

Ubisoft Montreal’s long-delayed Rainbow Six Extraction finally arrives later this month, and now we know what kind of PC setup you’ll need to get the most out of the game. For the most part, the requirements aren’t too demanding, although you’re going to need a fully tuned-up rig to play on Ultra settings – an i9 or Ryzen 7 and an RTX 3080 or RX 6800XT. Then again, maybe that won’t really be unnecessary, as we recently found out the game will support DLSS.

Anyways, here are your Rainbow Six Extraction PC requirements, from Low to Ultra:

Ubisoft+ is Coming to Xbox, Rainbow Six Extraction will be a Day 1 Game Pass Title

Low 1080p

CPU: Intel i5-4460 // AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB // AMD RX 560 4GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High 1080p

CPU: Intel i7-4790 // AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB // AMD RX 580 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High 1440p

CPU: Intel i5-8400 // AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB // AMD RX 5600CT 6GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

Ultra 2160p

Apex Legends Explores Bangalore’s Backstory, Adds More Ties to Titanfall in New Cinematic

CPU: Intel i9-9900K // AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB // AMD RX 6800XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)

Beyond the already-announced DLSS, here’s a rundown of the exclusive features folks playing Rainbow Six Extraction on PC will get…

PC Special Features

Uncapped frame rate

Vulkan API support

Multi-Monitor & Widescreen support

NVIDIA DLSS support

NVIDIA Reflex support for low latency gameplay

In-depth customization options

In-game benchmark for performance analysis

Rainbow Six Extraction arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on January 20, 2022. You can get some details on its post-launch content here.