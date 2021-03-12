Racing Master is the Latest Game from Codemasters Headed to iOS and Android

Codemasters is a company almost every one of us is familiar with, and their latest work is Racing Master, a game that is racing its way on Android and iOS. In conjunction with Codemasters, NetEase Games make the game, and this cross-platform, authentic racing game will be available on both Android and iOS during its beta testing.

Racing Master Looks to be One of the Most Impressive Racing Games on Mobile Platforms

The game will follow other formats, and the Beta is going to be available in the U.S. and Canada this month.

This is what the official information says about the game.

Racing Master is a real-time simulation racing game. Developed using the Unreal 4 engine and Codemasters’ proprietary EGO technology, players will experience intense, authentic racing with precision-engineered vehicles. Players have access to hundreds of hyper-realistic cars from brands including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, and Aston Martin. Race against other players in cities around the world to become a racing champion. Steeped in automotive culture, Racing Master allows players to race, tune and build their ultimate car collection. Customise vehicles with real-world parts from leading manufacturers and set the handling from casual to simulation for maximum control. With both tilt and touch options, Racing Master is the definitive racing experience, fully optimized across every platform.

NetEase Games and Codemasters also shared a trailer with us that you can check below.

I am not a mobile gamer at heart, but this game looks to be one of the most impressive games that will be heading to mobile platforms, and it is safe to say that this will truly make use of all the powerful hardware that you can find on modern-day smartphones.

The game will be heading to the beta stage this month on both Android and iOS. If you want to gather more information on the game, you can head over here and learn all about it. You can also pre-register for the game if you are excited to try it out.