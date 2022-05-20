Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Brings Upgraded Performance to Mid-Range Phones, With up to 20% Faster GPU, LPDDR5 RAM Support, Wi-Fi 6E, More

Alongside the premium Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Qualcomm has a treat for consumers who prefer mid-range smartphones thanks to their price-to-performance ratio by officially announcing the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Now handsets with non-flagship price tags will get a performance boost and consume less power, all the while getting the same flagship features as the high-end SoCs.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1’s Adreno 662 GPU Is Now 20 Percent Faster in Graphics Performance Compared to the Snapdragon 778G

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 features a Kryo CPU cluster with up to a 2.40GHz clock speed and is paired with the Adreno 662 GPU. Though Qualcomm does not provide information on how fast this CPU cluster is, it does state that the GPU is 20 percent faster than the unit running in the Snapdragon 778G. The chipset maker also states that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will perform 30 percent faster in AI-related tasks compared to the same silicon.

Another advantage of having the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 running in mid-range devices is that the Adreno Frame Motion Engine claims to double the framerate in games while consuming the same power as the Snapdragon 778G. It can also support up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, though it is unlikely that any phone maker will opt for this RAM count as adding more memory chips will not only increase cost but power consumption as an extra component will require juice on the logic board.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 does not feature a flagship 5G modem, but the Snapdragon X62 is more than capable as it is capable of peak download speeds of 4.4Gbps while supporting dual standby 5G connectivity. The new SoC also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 with Snapdragon Sound and aptX support, but it will be up to the phone manufacturer to implement these in future handsets.

Coming to the imaging side of the latest chipset, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 gets the latest Qualcomm Spectra triple ISP, which supports up to a single 200MP camera for stills and 4K HDR video recording. 10-bit HEIC for image capture and HEVC video recording standards are also present.

The first family of smartphones sporting the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will arrive in a few weeks, with Qualcomm likely having designed this chip to take on MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000. We will see how it performs against the competition, so stay tuned.