Qualcomm releases Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, a development kit to help usher the future of mobile gaming

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., leader in mobile chips for smartphone devices and more, just announced the new Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform. The title of the device may seem confusing to some, due to the fact that Qualcomm is calling the device a "gaming platform."

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform isn't a gaming device or a mobile phone, even though it shares all of those technologies. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform is a development kit, allows for advancements from the hardware to create new mobile gaming devices through the use of the hardware involved. The new kit will assist mobile phone manufacturers and handheld gaming console developers to benefit from the technology in the development kit.

Qualcomm Technologies collaborates with Razer to create the first Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit, available exclusively for developers

Qualcomm's new gaming platform produces next-gen performance, allowing for the device to run any and all Android games or applications, pull content from cloud gaming libraries and wirelessly connect from your home console or PC to stream games. Utilizing all of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ technologies, the company has designed a kit to enhance premium experiences for all mobile gamers.

There are 2.5 billion mobile gamers in the world. Combined, mobile, PC, and console games generate about $175B a year. More than half of that — $90-$120B — is generated from mobile games. And it keeps growing. For context, the film industry in 2020 generated less than $45B. Essentially, mobile gaming is a huge entertainment segment, maybe one of the largest in the world, and a huge opportunity. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform is purpose-built and designed to create a new category of dedicated gaming devices. Based on our experience with Snapdragon Elite Gaming features and technology, we constructed a gaming platform that lets you play the types of games the majority of gamers love to play: mobile games. But here’s what’s awesome about it. In addition to access to a huge library of Android mobile games, you can stream and play PC games, cloud games, and console games. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform allows you to play all your favorite games, no matter what platform, on one device. This capability speaks to the fact that the chipsets inside mobile devices are extremely capable. They can generate truly premium, immersive gaming experiences. Now we’re creating a platform that allows you to fully experience the power, performance, and user experience required for mobile gaming. We built the platform with the idea that we were going to unleash everything — we are going to give developers and gamers as much performance as possible. — Micah Knapp, senior director of product management at Qualcomm Technologies

The Snapdragon G3x Gaming Platform features:

The Qualcomm Adreno GPU to run games at an ultra-smooth 144 frames per second and 10-bit HDR for gaming in over a billion shades of color.

Powerhouse connectivity from Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity featuring Wi-Fi 6 and 6E for low latency and fast upload and download speeds. 5G mmWave and sub-6 for ultra-fast, lag-free cloud gaming while streaming the most bandwidth-intensive games from services like Xbox Cloud Gaming or Steam Remote Play.

Snapdragon Sound technology is optimized for quality, latency, and robustness so gamers can pinpoint opponents and hear all the action around them.

With support from AKSys, it provides precise touch to controller mapping technology to enable use of the built-in controllers across a wide array of games.

Multi-screen, augmented experience can be unlocked with the ability to tether to an XR viewer via USB-C to a Snapdragon G3x powered device. It also allows for a device to act as a companion controller to a 4K display television.+

Qualcomm sets to provide developers a hardware device to produce high-quality graphics and unbelievable connectivity. The company's developer kit was designed around the Snapdragon G3x platform for uncompromised performance.

Qualcomm provided in-depth specifications today with their announcement, such as performance, connectivity, and additional features.









Display: 6.65-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 10-bit HDR: Operating at up to 120hz, the OLED dazzles with over a billion shades of colors.

Performance: Provides outstanding sustained performance enabling long-lasting gameplay on the most demanding titles.

Provides outstanding sustained performance enabling long-lasting gameplay on the most demanding titles. The Ultimate Streaming Tool: A 5MP/1080p60 webcam with two mics that players can use to capture themselves playing and stream games to their audiences as the ultimate broadcasting tool.

Connectivity: 5G mmWave and sub-6 and Wi-Fi 6E for the fastest connectivity for low latency, ultra-fast uploads and downloads, and the most reliable connection.

5G mmWave and sub-6 and Wi-Fi 6E for the fastest connectivity for low latency, ultra-fast uploads and downloads, and the most reliable connection. Ergonomics: Well balanced and easy to grip controls, for comfortable gameplay over an extended period. The developer kit also has built-in controller mapping from AKSys to provide precise touch to controller mapping technology to enable the use of the built-in controllers across a wide array of games.

Snapdragon Sound: On-device 4-way speakers provide fantastic audio and when paired with Snapdragon Sound enabled earbuds, gamers can experience lag-free wireless audio.

Razer involvement with Qualcomm was in the development for the new hardware, as they have a history of gaming devices for smartphones, such as the Razer Kishi, Raiju Mobile, and Jungle cat. All devices connect wirelessly to most Android devices. The Razer Kishi and Jungle cat emulate the experience of a handheld gaming console, where the Raiju Mobile connects the Razer controller to an Android device for those gamers who prefer a console controller, such as the Xbox X|S or PlayStation controllers.

Currently there really are no bespoke game devices in the mobile space. The interesting thing is that mobile gaming is the most prevalent and fastest growing gaming segment by far, yet there are no mobile devices dedicated solely to mobile gaming. Because of this large, unmet need, we built a handheld mobile device dedicated to gaming — one that satisfies this unique opportunity within the gaming segment. For now, we’ve built the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform — the chipset — and the Snapdragon G3x Handheld Developer Kit so that developers can explore its capabilities and take full advantage of the controllers, massive thermal headroom, and large, high frame rate screen.

Knapp continues discussing the release of the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, showcasing how the new developer kit will provide several options for mobile developers.

Because the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform is loaded with top-tier specs, gamers will experience max performance, control, and immersion. First, they’ll have the best possible sustained performance. The big challenge you have with many of the high-end, heavy games is that frame rates start to drop as the device heats up. In active sequences particularly, performance starts to get janky. The Snapdragon G3x Handheld Developer Kit all but eliminates that and allows you to run at the highest possible levels of performance and stay there. It also contains a large battery so you can play without worrying about battery life. And the device has dedicated controllers — thumbsticks and buttons — for better control and fidelity, and a larger, unobstructed field of play. And of course, the library of games is truly amazing — you can play console games, PC games, and cloud games all through streaming, as well as your favorite Android games… it’s cross-platform for virtually anywhere you go.

To follow more developments about the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, visit Qualcomm's company website. If you are a developer interested in acquiring the G3x dev kit, you can find out more information at developer.razer.com.