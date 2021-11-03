Psychonauts 2 Update Makes 100-Percenting the Game Much Less Frustrating

Psychonauts 2 is a mostly-great experience, but if you were out to 100 percent the game – to grab every collectible and achievement – the game could get a little frustrating. Thankfully, Double Fine have released a new “quality of life” update that largely focuses on a number of tweaks that make finding every bit and bob easier. You can also expect improved stability and performance, and a variety of bug fixes. Here’s Tim Schafer and Psychonauts 2 lead designer Seth Marinello to explain what the patch has to offer.

Here are the full patch notes for the Psychonauts 2 quality-of-life update:

New Features: Bonus Psychoseismometer unlocked in Otto's lab after finishing Gisu's quest, making it possible to unlock enemy achievements during the post-game state.

Checkmarks appear in location selection menus to indicate if all collectables in a location have been found.

Otto-Spot photo filter to show collectables in the Otto-Shot photo mode.

Show all available figments in the figment viewer menu even if you haven't found them yet. Bugs Fixed: General stability improvements for all platforms.

Improve environmental collision to prevent players and objects from rarely falling through walls and floors.

Fix issues related to fall death and water curse, and prevent them from being broken if interrupted by a cutscene.

Fix duplicate characters and stray animation appearing in some cutscenes.

Fix the issue that could cause flickering around objects submerged in water.

Improve save checkpoints to prevent the player's save data from getting into a bad state.

Improve photo mode stability.

Expand the mental health advisory message.

HUD improvements to prevent extra health brains from appearing.

Improve xCloud streaming touch controls.

Psychonauts 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and is playable via backward compatibility on PS5. You can check out Wccftech’s very positive review of the game, right here.