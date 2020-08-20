Psychological Thriller Martha Is Dead Gets First Gameplay Video, Xbox Series X Announcement

Martha Is Dead, the upcoming psychological thriller game in development at LKA (the makers of The Town of Light), just got its gameplay debut video via IGN. Additionally, the developers confirmed that the game will launch on Xbox Series X next year, alongside the previously announced PC version.

If you're interested in playing the game on PC, the full Martha Is Dead system requirements are already posted on Steam.

