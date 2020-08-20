Psychological Thriller Martha Is Dead Gets First Gameplay Video, Xbox Series X Announcement
Martha Is Dead, the upcoming psychological thriller game in development at LKA (the makers of The Town of Light), just got its gameplay debut video via IGN. Additionally, the developers confirmed that the game will launch on Xbox Series X next year, alongside the previously announced PC version.
If you're interested in playing the game on PC, the full Martha Is Dead system requirements are already posted on Steam.
From the creator of The Town of Light comes Martha is Dead, a first person psychological thrilling that combines disturbing and dreamlike tones with a mix of history, superstition and psychological distress.
Set in Tuscany in 1944 amid the brutality of the second world war as the conflict intensifies between Germany, its Axis power allies and the Allied forces of the United States, United Kingdom and its empire, the body of a woman has been found, drowned and desecrated at the side of a lake. Martha is dead, and now her twin sister must deal with the fallout from her murder, the acute trauma of loss, all whilst the horror of war draws ever closer.
From developer LKA, Martha is Dead is an exploration of loss, relationships and the psychological undertones of a dark period of history through the eyes of a young woman who seeks the truth, but who also has secrets of her own to hide.
Martha is Dead is created with Unreal Engine 4 to deliver an incredible visual experience that blurs the boundaries between gaming and reality, brining next-generation visuals and gameplay to PC in 2021.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter