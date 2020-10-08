PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech to Be Only Available Through Headphones at Launch

One of the defining features of the PS5 hardware is the Tempest 3D AudioTech, a custom-built audio engine whose primary purpose is to greatly increase the accuracy of audio positioning while allowing for hundreds of simultaneous audio sources (the PS4 was limited to 50 at once).

In a new blog post, Sony revealed that this technology will only be available through headphones once the PS5 launches on November 12th/19th, with the equivalent feature for TV speakers (virtual surround sound) still being worked on by Sony's engineers.

PlayStation Trophy Update With New Level Cap Drops Today, PS5 to Add Progress Tracking

The upcoming Pulse 3D wireless headset has been engineered to take full advantage of PS5’s 3D Audio capabilities (check out a new image above). With a refined design, dual noise-cancelling microphones, and an array of easy-access controls, the Pulse 3D wireless headset offers a seamless experience for both the PS5 and PS4. We think it offers a fantastic audio experience for the PS5, but it isn’t the only way that fans can experience the increased presence and locality that we discussed in our last technical update. On the PS5, you’ll be able to experience Tempest 3D AudioTech with the headphones that many of you already own, either through USB connection to the console, or by plugging your headphones into the DualSense wireless controller’s 3.5mm headset jack. Headphone audio is the current gold standard for 3D Audio on PS5, as Mark Cerny mentioned in his “Road to PS5” talk in March. We’re also in the process of working on virtual surround sound through speakers that are built into TVs. Although TV speaker virtual surround sound won’t be available on launch day for PS5, it’s still a feature we are extremely excited about, and our engineers are hard at work on bringing it to PS5 in the future. In the meantime, I’m happy to say that you’ll be able to enjoy the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech through your compatible headphones in many PS5 games. Some of the PS5 games with 3D Audio features include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Astro’s Playroom, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal, Destruction AllStars, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil Village, and many others.

Are you planning to buy the new Pulse 3D Wireless Headset or will you just use an existing headphone?