Free PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Theme Released by Sucker Punch; Region-Specific Codes Inside

Developer Sucker Punch has released a free dynamic PS4 Ghost of Tsushima theme and we’ve got you covered with region-specific download codes.

The dynamic theme is available for a limited time and can be downloaded through the official PlayStation Store using region-specific codes. We’ve included these codes down below. Please note that the codes expire on January 31, 2020.

Americas: BEFB-AMNR-R4F6 Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 38BE-G6N8-L93A Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3 Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8 Rest of Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH

This is a great-looking dynamic theme for your PlayStation 4 and it might make the wait for Sucker Punch's upcoming open-world action title somewhat easier.

Ghost of Tsushima is slated for a release on PlayStation 4 in the summer of 2020. Be sure to check out the new trailer that was released during The Game Awards 2019 earlier this month.

BECOME THE GHOST

The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan—until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting—the way of the Ghost—as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.