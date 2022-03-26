PS VR2 Was at GDC 2022 and Developers Reportedly Loved It
At GDC 2022, Sony showcased the upcoming PlayStation VR 2 (PS VR2) virtual reality headset to game developers. The news was first shared by Chet Faliszek, who tweeted:
Had one of those VR moments today playing in the new PS VR2 hmd… You know where the world just feels different when you return? Sooooo good… thanks @yosp and @GregRicey for the demo and chat.
Faliszek is a veteran game writer designer (whom we interviewed just a few months ago about his latest project, The Anacrusis) known for his work on games like Half-Life 2: Episode One and Two, Portal and its sequel, Left 4 Dead and its sequel. During his career at Valve, though, he also worked as a VR ambassador with outside developers and marketing for the launch of the original HTC Vive and the SteamVR platform. After leaving Valve, he joined the advisory board of Vertigo Games, the Dutch VR developer behind hit virtual reality games like Arizona Sunshine and After The Fall.
Faliszek's tweet was promptly reported on the ResetEra board, where another game developer raved on the PS VR2. ResetEra user m0dus, a verified employee of Truant Pixel, commented the statement as 'not hyperbolic'. Truant Pixel is working on RUNNER, a retro-futuristic anime-inspired VR arcade driving action game that will be released on PC (Steam) and PS VR2.
These are the very first third-party impressions of the next-generation PlayStation VR headset, which Sony is unveiling at a slow but steady pace. To begin with, the company focused on the new controllers; then Sony revealed the first exclusive PS VR2 game, Horizon Call of the Mountain, co-developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite; at last, in late February we got to see the final design of the upcoming VR headset.
It is still unclear whether the PS VR2 will launch late this year or not. Earlier rumors suggested it might, but plans could have shifted since.
- Visual Fidelity: For a high-fidelity visual experience, PS VR2 offers 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. With an OLED display, players can expect a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and smooth frame rates of 90/120Hz.
- Headset-based Controller Tracking: With inside-out tracking, PS VR2 tracks you and your controller through integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera.
- New Sensory Features: PS VR2 Sense Technology combines eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio, and the innovative PS VR2 Sense controller to create an incredibly deep feeling of immersion. Headset feedback is a new sensory feature that amplifies the sensations of in-game actions from the player. It’s created by a single built-in motor with vibrations that add an intelligent tactile element, bringing players closer to the gameplay experience. For example, gamers can feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward. Additionally, PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech makes sounds in the player’s surroundings come alive, adding to this new level of immersion.
- Eye Tracking: With eye tracking, PS VR2 detects the motion of your eyes, so a simple look in a specific direction can create an additional input for the game character. This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming.
