PS Plus and Games With Gold for September Revealed, Include PUBG and The Division

Sony and Microsoft have revealed the PS Plus and Games With Gold subscribers will be able to play for free in September. Sony is offering up a couple solid options in PUBG and Street Fighter V, while Microsoft is serving up The Division 2, De Blob 2, and more.

Here are Sony’s descriptions of September’s PS Plus games:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Parachute into a treacherous battleground with only your wits for protection, as you loot gear and outsmart your enemies in a fierce battle royale. Build the ultimate soldier from scratch and test your mettle against up to 99 other players across multiple unique maps. Only one life. Only one shot at victory per match. Wreak havoc on your own or take on the challenge in a squad of up to four players to increase your chances of survival — and glory. Street Fighter V New competitors and iconic world warriors square off in Street Fighter V, Capcom’s blisteringly ferocious fighter and the latest entry in the legendary Street Fighter series! Sharpen your skills in a variety of single player modes, then prove you’ve got what it takes to best the globe’s finest fighters in online matches!

And here are your September Games With Gold:

Tom Clancy’s The Division (Sept. 1 – 30) Take back New York City after it has fallen into chaos. This online shooter is a groundbreaking experience, combining robust RPG customization and tactical action combat. Play a massive co-op campaign, take on other agents, and earn gear, as you fulfill your objective: protect what remains and restore hope. The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (Sept. 16 – Oct. 15) The legends have foretold it and prophecies predicted it: The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is available in September’s Games with Gold lineup. The continuation of the point-and-click adventure saga hilariously spoofs some of the most beloved and famous fantasy stories ever written. With over 20 hours of story, help the quirky cast of characters fulfill their destiny in the tricky world of Avantasia. De Blob 2 (Sept. 1 – 15) Set off on a colorful adventure. The Inkies are back with a new plot to rid the world of color and it is up to Blob to stop them. Featuring a unique painting functionality as the main game mechanic, this platformer showcases 12 new single player levels, multiplayer support, and epic boss battles. Armed and Dangerous (Sept. 16 – 30) Capture victory in 12,000 bullets or less in this classic Xbox title. Meet the Lionhearts, a smack-talking band of rebels on an impossible mission to save the world – that is if they don’t burn it down first. With a witty story that parodies popular media, wield outlandish weapons and shoot your way through 21 action-packed levels.

As always, Microsoft is offering a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes Game Pass and XBL Gold) for $1 for new subscribers. Sony offers a 14-day free PS Plus trial for new subscribers in Europe and Canada, but not in the US.

What do you think of this September’s free games? Is Sony or Microsoft the winner this month?