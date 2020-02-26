PS Plus Free Games for March are Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces

Sony has revealed the free PS Plus games subscribers will have a chance to tackle in March. Following a pretty good February headlined by Bioshock: The Collection and The Sims 4, Sony is serving up the PS4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus and the underrated Sonic Forces in February. Sadly, no bonus PSVR game like we got last month. You can check out a brief trailer for the new additions, below.

Here’s Sony’s full rundown of March's free PS Plus games:

Shadow of the Colossus Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival — a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life. Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill. Sonic Forces In Sonic Forces, the evil Dr. Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite. Now, you must assist Sonic and build an army of friends to reclaim the world as they fight against chaos and destruction. Defeat enemies with blazing speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets.

Really not a bad month – Shadow of the Colossus is a bonafide classic, of course, and I actually quite liked Sonic Forces. That said, I do feel like next month’s Games With Gold may be ever-so-slightly better. What are your thoughts on March’s lineup of free games? Which do you plan to tackle first?