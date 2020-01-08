ProjectDue.co Business Plan Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A 97% Discount – Limited Time Offer

Working for someone is easier than running your own business. There are often so many things to manage and it is never easy. So you need someone to help you every step of the way. What can be more reliable than an application specially designed to help you manage your business? Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Lifetime Subscription of ProjectDue.co Business Plan. The offer will expire soon, so avail it right away.

ProjectDue.co Business Plan Lifetime Subscription features

This program will be your guide at all times, especially if you are running a small/medium business. It will help you manage all your projects easily, track time, manage invoices and much more. You can even create proposals and estimates and deal with clients in more efficient manner. You can manage your employees and ensure that everyone is on track as well. Here are highlights of what the ProjectDue.co Business Plan Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:

Assign tasks to employees, track project progress, log all the times & create project invoices instantly

Manage your leads, send proposals, track related documents & do followups

Maintain your products & service catalog, invoice your clients, manage payments, track expenses, create estimates, and add credits notes to invoices

Collabrate w/ your team using the chat & conversation feature

Get detailed financial, tasks & attendance reports w/ detailed reporting and analytics

Business Plan

Max employees: 10

Client Management & Portal (Unlimited)

Proposal Management Portal (Unlimited)

Employee portal (Unlimited)

Project management (Unlimited)

Task management (Unlimited)

Attendance (Unlimited)

Leaves (Unlimited)

Holidays (Unlimited)

Invoices (Unlimited)

Estimates (Unlimited)

Payments (Unlimited)

Products (Unlimited)

Expenses (Unlimited)

Tickets Management (Unlimited)

System Requirements

Internet browser

Important Details

Length of access: lifetime

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Max number of devices: 5

Access options: desktop & mobile

Updates included

Original Price ProjectDue.co Business Plan: $3,900

Wccftech Discount Price ProjectDue.co Business Plan: $79.99