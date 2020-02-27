Predator: Hunting Grounds is Getting a Free Trial with PC/PS4 Crossplay

Predator: Hunting Grounds doesn’t launch until April, but you can try out the new out the new asymmetric Predator vs. marines shooter next month. It isn’t entirely clear what the trial will include, but it seems likely players will be able to try out most, if not all, of the game. The trial will also include crossplay between PS4 and PC (the game was originally PS4-only, but a PC version was recently announced). Check out a quick trailer for the Predator: Hunting Grounds trial, below.

Need to know more about Predator: Hunting Grounds? You can check out my interview with the game’s art director Tramell Ray Isaac, and here’s the game’s official description:

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an immersive asymmetrical multiplayer shooter set in the remote jungles of the world, where the Predator stalks the most challenging prey. Play as a member of an elite 4-person Fireteam and complete operations before the Predator finds you. Or, play as the Predator to hunt the most worthy prey, choosing from your vast array of deadly alien tech to collect your trophies, one by one. Enter the World of Predator: Enter a world that looks and feels completely authentic to the lore of the Predator universe. The lush jungle comes alive with the sights and sounds of military bravado moving toward their objective. While up in the trees, a flash of light and an ominous clicking sound belay that the team is about to face deadly opposition. From the epic Predator theme song to the signature light-bending cloaking and thermal Predator vision, fans of the Predator-verse will revel in both familiar and new canon.

Human vs. Alien Weaponry: As a Fireteam member, wield a state-of-the-art arsenal, from pistols to assault rifles, shotguns, grenades and heavy weapons. As the Predator, hunt with deadly alien tech including the shoulder-mounted Plasma Caster, Combistick, Smart Disc, Wrist Blades, and more.

Jungle Warfare: Drop into several conflict zones in South America, treacherous, thick with ranging trees and sprawling undergrowth. Guerilla soldiers are well-camouflaged between guarding shanty hide-outs at the water's edge. Whether a Fireteam moves as a unit or takes a strategic split approach to reach each objective, the rich setting offers a diverse environment to perfect your approach. For the Predator, the trees are perfect for using otherworldy skills, crawling up tree trunks and stealthing through branches to stalk prey with frightening speed.

The Predator: Hunting Grounds trial will kick off on March 27 at 5pm PT and run until midnight on March 29. You’ll need a PS Plus subscription to play on PS4.

Predator: Hunting Grounds sneaks onto PC (via the Epic Games Store) and PS4 on April 24.