PQube Games Brings Virtual Reality Spooks To White Day VR, Just In Time For Halloween

Popular Korean survival horror title White Day will see its first spinoff released outside of Southeast Asia with a new experience exclusive to the HTC Vive. Previously running as a VR theme park title for the past year, White Day VR: The Courage Test will soon be spooking PC players in immersive virtual reality.













Developed by the original White Day team at SONNORI Corp, White Day VR: The Courage test transforms the run-and-hide gameplay of the original horror title into a virtual reality scavenger hunt. Players may want to invest in a good set of headphones for their HTC Vive as White Day VR: The Courage Test will feature immersive 3D audio to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

This latest edition to the notorious Korean horror cult series pits players against the clock as they return to Yeondu High School and find themselves undertaking the Occult Club's escape room courage test. Players will be pitted against the clock to find all hidden objects and break out of Classroom 1.1. Step into the classroom Long since closed after an unexplained accident, Classroom 1-1 is now being used as a storeroom. Step into the darkness, featuring realistic 3D sound design and latest motion capture technology for a truly immersive horror experience. Limited Time Test of Bravery Locked in and with only one way out, challengers are given just 5 minutes to locate a collection of items and escape Classroom 1-1. But old furniture and hidden objects won't be the only thing you unearth in the dark... Multiple Endings Depending on the number of puzzles solved and objects successful collected by the player, you may have a happy or not so happy outcome. Break out of the escape room to learn your fate. Win or lose, a unique ending awaits.

White Day VR: The Courage Test will be available on Steam beginning October 30th and will be exclusive to the HTC Vive. Pricing has been confirmed at £3.99 / $4.99.