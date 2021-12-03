PowerToys Gets New Update Bringing Two Hotfixes
PowerToys v0.51.0 was released earlier this week with a new utility and a number of fixes. It's receiving a new update today, bringing fixes for two bugs. Today's is a patch release designed to address issues in v0.51.0 that were "deemed important for stability."
PowerToys v0.51.1 patch release brings the following fixes:
- #13214 - FZ losing layouts due to VirtualDesktopManager init
- #14701- PT Run due to duplicate older plugins
For more details, head over to GitHub.
The company released quite a few improvements with version 0.51, including PowerRename, FancyZones, and Color Picker improvements. Check out our earlier coverage for the complete release notes.
#PowerToys 0.51.1 is released with 2 hotfix bugs. One for PT Run loading duplicate plugins, another for FancyZones having an virtual desktop init failure and causing layouts to be reset. Thanks everyone for helping us figure them outhttps://t.co/aksIa5jKBh pic.twitter.com/pGEaHeMgmv
— Clint Rutkas (@ClintRutkas) December 3, 2021
- Relevant: Microsoft is finally improving Windows 11 Start menu (for Insiders only)
