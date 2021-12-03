PowerToys Gets New Update Bringing Two Hotfixes

PowerToys v0.51.0 was released earlier this week with a new utility and a number of fixes. It's receiving a new update today, bringing fixes for two bugs. Today's is a patch release designed to address issues in v0.51.0 that were "deemed important for stability."

PowerToys v0.51.1 patch release brings the following fixes:

#13214 - FZ losing layouts due to VirtualDesktopManager init

#14701- PT Run due to duplicate older plugins

For more details, head over to GitHub.

The company released quite a few improvements with version 0.51, including PowerRename, FancyZones, and Color Picker improvements. Check out our earlier coverage for the complete release notes.