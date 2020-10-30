PNY Releases The XLR8 CS3040 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD

PNY announced the XLR8 CS3040 M.2 NVMe SSD, which will offer fantastic performance and next-generation speed. This SSD offers sequential read speeds of up to 5,600 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 4,300 MB/s and features a five-year warranty, ensuring that your data will be safe and protected. These faster speeds will allow your computer to boot much quicker and even allow any application stored on the drive to launch and operate at a much quicker speed.

The XLR8 CS3040 M.2 NVMe SSD is slated to offer three different capacities ranging from 500 GB all the way up to 2 TB, allowing gamers to buy the SSD that their system requires. The 500 GB drive features a slower sequential write speed of just 2,600 MB/s while the 1 TB and the 2 TB models feature the 4,300 MB/s sequential write speed.

These drives utilize the latest NVMe Gen 4.0 protocol, which offers faster read and write speeds significantly higher than the NVMe Gen 3.0 protocol. The NVMe Gen 4.0 protocol offers enhanced bandwidth that allows for extreme performance and low latency, perfect for nearly any gaming PC or workstation PC.

The XLR8 CS3040 M.2 NVMe SSD has a lower power consumption that results in overall greater energy efficiency. This lowered energy efficiency results in greater endurance, allowing the drive to operate under a wide range of temperatures and keep the data stored even when dropped on the ground.

On selected models, this SSD features an Extruded Aluminum Heat sink; this allows these models to cool the NAND chips located on the top of the SSD. This keeps the SSDs exceptionally cool even in humid and hotter temperatures. This extruded aluminum heatsink adds a total of 45 grams of thermal mass. It features eight vertical fins providing a larger heatsink surface while providing an optimized airflow compared to other NVMe SSD heatsinks.

PNY has stated that these products should be available in mid-November 2020, which will make these drive available in time for the Holiday season including Black Friday.