PNY Releases the 1 TB PRO Elite SDXC Memory Card

PNY has released the PNY PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 SD Flash Card is designed with photographers and videographers in mind; this is shown in the up to 100 MB per second read speeds and 90 MB per second write speeds. This exceedingly quicker transfer speed allows users to shoot, store easily, and share high-resolution digital content. The 1 TB PRO Elite SDXC Memory card is currently available through PNY's store with a price of $209.99

The 1 TB PRO Elite SDXC Memory card offers Impressive read and write speeds with a large storage capacity

The 1 TB PRO Elite SDXC Memory card offers a 100 MB per second read speed and a write speed of 90 MB per second; these fast speeds allow for 4K content to be quickly and easily recorded on this SD card. This SD card offers V30 Video Speed support, and this SD card can capture an uninterrupted 4K Ultra HD video at 4096x3072 format on the latest 4K Ultra-HD devices.

GIGABYTE Introduces a USB 3.2 Type C External SSD to Its VISION series

Robert Silver, PNY Elite Team Member stated, “I'm constantly switching back and forth between the photo and video professional work, The demand from my clients to be able to produce video and still images are higher than ever, and for any photo or video project to be successful, the photographer needs to rely on the equipment used, including the storage medium's capabilities in terms of the amount of content it can hold and how it performs under the real-life situations we face in our field of work. PNY products have provided me with a much-needed edge throughout the years. The new 1TB PRO Elite SDXC card will make any new project easier, thanks to its capacity, top UHS-I speeds, and V30 video speed performance, allowing me to shoot at 24MP and create seamless 4K video content, whether in my studio or outdoors.”

The 1 TB storage capacity allows for the simple storage of up to 151,740 photos at 2 MP or 21 hours of 4K footage with an FPS of 60. This large capacity ensures that recording won't be interrupted due to a full SD card.

The 1 TB PRO Elite SDXC Memory card is currently available at PNY's store for $209.99.