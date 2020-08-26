The Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle Is Up For A 97% Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now
Project management is a very lucrative career path. If you are looking for developing your skills, then this is an area you should definitely look into. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle. The offer will expire in just 4 days, so get your hands on it right away. In just a few days, you will be able to become an expert and get the industry recognized certifications needed to excel in your career.
Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle Features
The bundle is extensive and contains 12 courses. Each course will guide you on some of the most in-demand skills in the market. In just a few days you will be able to develop managerial and analytical skills that are extremely essential for a manager. You will be able to build a resume that will open so many doors for you. Here are highlights of what the Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle has in store for you:
- Six Sigma White Belt
- The Ultimate Six Sigma Yellow Belt: with Minitab Proficiency
- Six Sigma Green Belt Masterclass (includes a GB Case Study)
- Six Sigma Black Belt Certification: Six Sigma Phase 0 & 1
- Six Sigma Black Belt Certification: Six Sigma Phase 2 & 3
- Six Sigma Black Belt Certification: Six Sigma Phase 4 & 5
- Minitab Masterclass: Part 1 (Master Top 10 Graphical Tools)
- Minitab Masterclass: Part 2 (Master Top 7 Control Charts)
- Minitab Masterclass: Part 3 (Master Top 7 Hypothesis Tests)
- Lean Masterclass: Part 1 (Become Certified Lean Proficient)
- Lean Masterclass: Part 2 (Become a Certified Lean Expert)
- Lean Masterclass: Become a Certified Just-In-Time Specialist
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Certificate of completion included
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Experience level required: all levels
Requirements
- Any device with basic specifications
The courses have been designed by highly skilled trainers at the Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence. All the trainer have a bundle of qualifications and experience that make them fit for the role.
Original Price Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle: $1,999
Wccftech Discount Price Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle: $49.99
