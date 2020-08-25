PliimPRO Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

Due to the pandemic, most of us have been forced to work from home. Our communication with colleagues has been completely online and it has advantages and disadvantages. Very often while we ‘share’ our screen for presentations with our colleagues, a message notification pops up on our desktop. This can be very uncomfortable during professional meetings. Wccftech is offering a solution as always. Get the PliimPRO Lifetime Subscription. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.

PliimPRO Lifetime Subscription Features

This software allows you to share your screen in safe way without displaying anything personal to your colleagues. Simply by clicking ‘presentation mode’ you will be able to hide desktop icons, notifications, active apps etc. This is a great app and is a great favorite among professionals. It is much faster than other applications in the market doing the same thing. You will not regret making this investment as it will save you from many embarrassing moments. Here are highlights of what the PliimPRO Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:

Lets you mute yourself w/ a persistent touch bar icon or with a customized shortcut

Hides desktop icons & active apps, disable notifications, and change wallpaper in just one click

Runs 300x faster than other versions built with web technologies

Ready to go w/ any meeting software: Skype, Zoom, Google Meet, & more

Lifetime License

License for 1 computer

Hide desktop icons

Disable notifications

Hide active apps

Mute speakers

Change wallpaper

Mute microphone

Constant updates

Support included

System Requirements

macOS 10.15 or later

Important Details

Length of access: lifetime

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Device per license: 1

Access options: desktop

Updates included

The offer will expire in less than a week. So you don’t want to miss this opportunity to avail such an awesome deal. Happy Shopping!

Original Price PliimPRO Lifetime Subscription: $16

Wccftech Discount Price PliimPRO Lifetime Subscription: $9.99