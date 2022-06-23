PlayStation Plus Deluxe and Premium Classic Library to Receive NTSC Option, Sony Confirms

The majority of classic games that are available as part of the PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe subscriptions in select regions will be getting NTSC options in the near future, Sony confirmed today.

With a new message shared on Twitter, the European division of the Japanese company confirmed that these NTSC options are being rolled out in Asia, Europe, Middle East, India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Given how PAL versions run at 50 Hz, and the NTSC ones at 60 Hz, the game that will get the option will run at a higher framerate.

With today's launch in Europe, the new PlayStation Plus service has been launched worldwide. Divided into three different subscription tiers, the new service gives access to additional game libraries that include classic PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation Portable games locally, and PlayStation 3 games via streaming. Among the games available at launch are a selection of high-profile PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles like Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, Demon's Souls, Returnal, and Red Dead Redemption 2, and plenty of classics.

The new PlayStation Plus service is now live worldwide. More information on it can be found on the official PlayStation website.