PlayStation 5 YouTube App Now Supports HDR Playback

A recent update for the PlayStation 5 YouTube application has enabled High Dynamic Range (HDR) support.

The YouTube app was recently updated for PS5 users, and although we haven’t been able to find the actual release notes for this update, a reader of website FlatpanelsHD has discovered that the latest update for the application has enabled (HDR) support up to 4K@60FPS on Sony’s next-gen console. As spotted by reader “Aha”, HDR10 video is now supported on PS5 via the VP9-2 video codec.

PS5 Is Reportedly Unable to Correctly Reproduce SDR Content, Which Results in Black Crush Issues

Sony’s next-gen console has supported HDR since the console’s launch last year, but support for the imaging technique was missing on the PS5 YouTube app.

Of course, those interested in playing YouTube HDR content on PlayStation 5 will need a display that supports the technique. HDR also needs to be enabled in the console’s video output settings in the “Screen and Video” display settings.