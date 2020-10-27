PlayStation 5 Unboxing, DualSense Impressions, Xbox Series X Size Comparison Videos Shared Online

The first PlayStation 5 unboxing videos have been shared online today.

The new videos that have been shared today by several outlets showcase the box's content, the next-gen console from Sony, the DualSense controller and more. You can take a look at the videos below.

The PlayStation 5 unboxing video shared by CNET also compares the console's size with the Xbox Series X. The same outlet also shared the first DualSense impressions, which are extremely positive.

We finally have our PlayStation 5 in-house and Jeff Bakalar is ready to unbox the new console. Here's everything included inside the box and what the PS5 looks like standing side by side to the Xbox Series X. After the unboxing, he also compares the DualSense to the DualShock 4 and the DualSense to the Xbox Series X controller.

Jeff Bakalar has his first impressions with the new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and after playing a quick game demo, there's a few standout features he's really jazzed about. This is Sony's most substantial controller design change in years, so here's what it's like to play with the controller's brand new adaptive triggers and haptic feedback system -- plus everything else you'd want to know about the DualSense.

The PlayStation 5 launches in North America and other select territories on November 12th. The console will release on November 17th in the rest of the world.