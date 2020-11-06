The next console generation kicks off next week, and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S aren’t going to be cheap, particularly if you live in Canada. The American and European prices of the new machines have been well-publicized, but what if you’re shopping in Canadian dollars? Those numbers are harder to come by, and video game prices are often seriously inflated north of the border, so it’s something next-gen-hungry Canucks ought to know.

If you haven’t fully paid for your PS5 pre-order yet, or you’re hoping to grab one over the coming few months as more stock is made available, here’s what you’re going to be paying…

Console and Accessories

Major 2020 PS5 Releases

I’ve put together a few sample bundles below, to give you an idea how much you’ll be paying once you actually add games, controllers, and other extras to your shopping cart.

Basic Haul

PS5 Digital Edition, Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Cost: $565 CAD

With Sales Tax

$593 (Alberta)

$627 (Saskatchewan)

$633 (Manitoba, BC)

$638 (Ontario)

$650 (New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, PEI, Quebec)

Standard Haul

PS5, extra DualSense controller, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls

Cost: $874 CAD

With Sales Tax

$918 (Alberta)

$970 (Saskatchewan)

$979 (Manitoba, BC)

$988 (Ontario)

$1,005 (New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, PEI, Quebec)

Big Spender Haul

PS5, extra DualSense controller, DualSense charging station, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Godfall

Cost: $1,124 CAD

With Sales Tax

$1,180 (Alberta)

$1,248 (Saskatchewan)

$1,259 (Manitoba, BC)

$1,270 (Ontario)

$1,293 (New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, PEI, Quebec)

Start saving those loonies now, fellow Canadians! Unfortunately, for now, PS5 stock seems to be completely sold out at Canadian retailers and it’s unlikely any additional units will be available in stores on launch day. That said, some retailers may have some stock to sell online at or around launch – set yourself up to receive free alerts through NowInStock.net to find out when more units go on sale. The PlayStation 5 launches on November 12 in Canada.

Are you more of a Microsoft fan? I also put together a Canadian price guide for the Xbox Series X and S, which you can check out, right here.