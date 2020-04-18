PlayStation 5 Backwards Compatibility Will Likely Enhance Games Featuring Uncapped Frame Rate, Dynamic Resolution, According to Digital Foundry

The PlayStation 5 console will allow users to play select PlayStation 4 titles natively, and it has been suggested that these titles may get a resolution and frame rate boost. However, it is likely that not all of them will play better on the new console.

In a brand new video, Digital Foundry suggests that not all of the PlayStation 4 titles will get enhancements when played on PlayStation 5. The ones that are more likely to get boosted are games that come with uncapped frame rates and dynamic resolution scaling.

Among the titles that could get significant performance improvements are Dark Souls 3 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The first received a PlayStation 4 Pro patch which uncapped the frame rate, while the second featured it out of the box. As the PS4 CPU is likely to blame for the two games' bad performance on the base model, it's possible that both will play at 60FPS on the PlayStation 5, taking advantage of the much better CPU of the upcoming console. Bloodborne, on the other hand, is unlikely to play any better on the next-gen console, due to the 30 FPS cap and frame pacing issues.

Among other games that could benefit from the PlayStation 5 better specs are Final Fantasy XV, which came with different modes on PS4 Pro, and others. You can learn more about them by checking out the full video below.

Last month, Lead System Architect Mark Cerny confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will feature native backward compatibility with PlayStation 4 games. The PlayStation 4 top 100 games will be playable on the new console at launch, but it has been suggested that even more titles will be playable, as Sony will continue testing games until the console releases later this year.

The PlayStation 5 console launches this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.