PlayStation 4 System Software Update 8.03 Introduces New Audio Option
A new PlayStation 4 system software update is now live, introducing a new audio option.
The 8.03 update, which is an optional update, introduces a new option that lets users disable game chat audio.
PS4 VSH 8.03 is an optional update and the following change will be made:
- Disable Game Chat Audio has been added under Sound/Devices in the quick menu. If you turn on this setting, game chat audio will be disabled. Your voice won't be heard, and you won't hear other players' voices. This setting doesn't apply to party chat audio.
The previous major PlayStation 4 system software update, update 8.00, introduces major changes to Party and Messages, new Trophy levels, and more.
Updates to Party and Messages
Following this update, Party and Messages will be more tightly linked together and you will see changes to the UI. Both apps will now use the same ‘Groups’ of players for Party voice chats and message exchanges, instead of having different groups setup across the two apps. So now you can start a Party chat or send a message to the group you’ve previously chatted with across PS4, as well as PS5 when it launches.
New Avatars
We’re expanding the collection of pre-set avatars for players to showcase on their Profile. An array of new avatars from your favorite games will be available, including Bloodborne, Journey, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and many more.
Mute all Mics from Quick Menu
We’ve added an option to “Mute all Microphones” in the Quick Menu, so you can easily mute your mics while gaming.
