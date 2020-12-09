PlayStation 4 System Software Update 8.03 Introduces New Audio Option

A new PlayStation 4 system software update is now live, introducing a new audio option.

The 8.03 update, which is an optional update, introduces a new option that lets users disable game chat audio.

PS4 VSH 8.03 is an optional update and the following change will be made: Disable Game Chat Audio has been added under Sound/Devices in the quick menu. If you turn on this setting, game chat audio will be disabled. Your voice won't be heard, and you won't hear other players' voices. This setting doesn't apply to party chat audio.

The previous major PlayStation 4 system software update, update 8.00, introduces major changes to Party and Messages, new Trophy levels, and more.